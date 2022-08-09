AIADMK’s first MP Maya Thevar passes away at the age of 88

When former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran launched the AIADMK party, Mr. Maya Thevar registered the party’s maiden victory by contesting on the ‘two-leaves’ symbol during the 1973 by-election to Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency.

K. Maya Thevar, the first MP of AIADMK, who died at Chinnalapatti near Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on August 9, 2022 | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Former Member of Parliament and senior All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) politician K. Maya Thevar passed away due to illness at his residence in Chinnalapatti near Dindigul on Tuesday afternoon. He was 88.

The first MP of the AIADMK, Mr. Maya Thevar was born on October 15, 1934, at T. Uchapatti near Usilampatti in Madurai district. Completing his schooling at St. Xavier’s Higher Secondary School, Palayamkottai, he went on to pursue his bachelor’s and master’s degree at Pachaiyappa's College in Chennai.

He further studied law at Madras Law College (now Dr. Ambedkar Law College) and earned his M.A.B.L. degree. He was a prominent lawyer practicing at the Madras High Court whose interest in politics earned him a seat with the party.

It is to be noted that when former Chief Minister and AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran initiated the AIADMK party, Mr. Maya Thevar registered the party’s first victory by contesting on the ‘two-leaves’ symbol during the 1973 by-election to Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency.

Also, it was Mr. Maya Thevar who chose the iconic ‘two-leaves’ symbol while contesting on behalf of the party and his victory gave AIADMK its grand entry into electoral politics.

Later, he left AIADMK and joined the DMK, on whose behalf he contested and was elected again as MP from Dindigul constituency in 1977. He has not been actively involved in politics for the last 15 years.

The interim general secretary of AIADMK Edappadi K. Palaniswami condoled the demise of the senior politician and recalled his electoral victory in 1973 in his condolence message. The deposed AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam also expressed his condolences to the family.

The senior politician is survived by his wife M. Saraswathi and daughter K.M. Sumathi and son K.M. Senthilkumaran. The funeral is scheduled to be held at his residence in Chinnalapatti on Wednesday.