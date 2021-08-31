AIADMK cadre stage road roko

Condemning the Tamil Nadu Government’s decision to merge Jayalalithaa University with Annamalai University and the arrest of AIADMK MLAs who protested the move, the Opposition party cadre staged road roko here on Tuesday.

Led by AIADMK’s district secretary N. Ganesa Raja, the party cadre staged road roko at Chellapandian Flyover in Vannarpet here. The police arrested 63 protestors including two women.

In Thoothukudi, the police arrested 75 persons including former MLA S.P. Shanmuganathan as they staged road roko near Kamaraj Vegetable Market after taking out a procession from the AIADMK office in Tooveypuram.

Led by former MLA C. Selvamohandas Pandian, the AIADMK functionaries staged road roko near Tenkasi Old Bus-Stand while similar agitation was organised near Sankarankovil bus-stand also.

The arrested AIADMK cadres were released later.