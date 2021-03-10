AIADMK introduces three new faces

Minister for Dairy Development shifts to Rajapalayam from Sivakasi

Even as Minister for Dairy Development, K.T. Rajendra Bhalaji has shifted from Sivakasi Assembly constituency to Rajapalayam Assembly seat, AIADMK has denied tickets to two sitting MLAs, M.S.R. Rajavarman (Sattur) and M. Chandraprabha (Srivilliputtur – Reserved).

It has allotted Virudhunagar Assembly constituency and Tiruchuli Assembly constituency (both held by DMK) to its allies BJP and All India Muvendar Munnani Kazhagam. The party has introduced three new faces in the Assembly election.

Lakshmi Ganesan, former Tiruthangal municipal chairperson and a close confidante of Minister, has been given a party seat to contest from Sivakasi Assembly constituency, from where Mr. Bhalaji, who is also Virudhunagar west district secretary, has won two consecutive elections.

Another district secretary, R.K. Ravichandran (Virudhunagar east district), has been given Sattur Assembly seat in place of Mr. Rajavarman, who fell apart from Mr. Bhalaji. Mr. Ravichandran is younger brother of former Assembly Speaker, K. Kalimuthu.

Meanwhile, former Minister and MLA S. Vaigaiselvan has got the party ticket to contest from Aruppukottai Assembly seat for the third consecutive election. After winning the seat in 2011 by defeating DMK leader, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran lost to him in the next election in 2016. Both the candidates will be locking horns for the third time.

Mr. Rajavarman, who had won from Sattur Assembly constituency during by-election, has blamed Mr. Bhalaji for the party denying him a ticket.

“I refused to be his slave and he has refused me the ticket,” he said.

Stating that he had won the people’s confidence in his constituency, Mr. Rajavarman, said “My services during the COVID-19 pandemic will speak for me,” he said.

The MLA said that Mr. Bhalaji, being the MLA and Minister for two terms, is shunning Sivakasi constituency and he has earned bad name with his anti-people activities. “He even handed out a threat to my life,” Mr. Rajavarman said.

He said that his supporters will not allow Mr. Bhalaji to win from Rajapalayam.

He added that he would meet the party coordinator and joint coordinator before taking the next course of action.

“I will go by what people of my constituency tell me,” he added.