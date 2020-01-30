AIADMK wins Kovilpatti PU chairmanship

The AIADMK candidate became the chairperson of Kovilpatti panchayat union in the indirect election held on Thursday.

Accusing officials of manipulating the indirect voting and demanding recounting of votes, DMK cadre, led by Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, staged a road roko.

When the election for Kovilpatti panchayat union, with 19 wards, was held on December 30, the ruling party candidates won five wards while the DMK emerged victorious in eight wards. The remaining wards went in favour of Communist Party of India and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (one each) and independents (four). While two independents supported the AIADMK, the remaining two backed the DMK.

The AIADMK fielded S. Kasthuri as its candidate for the post of chairperson and the DMK fielded Poomari. But, the election, which was scheduled for January 11, was postponed to January 30 as Returning Officer Jayaseelan was hospitalised. So the election was held on Thursday with Assistant Director of Panchayats, Umashankar, being the Returning Officer.

When Mr. Umashankar declared Ms. Kasthuri winner as he polled 10 votes, DMK panchayat union councillors and councillors supporting the DMK opposed it saying that they, with the support of the CPI and two independents, would have won the post. They were arguing with the Returning Officer but the police evicted them from the office. So, they staged a dharna in front of the office.

When Ms. Kanimozhi arrived, the protest assumed more vigour. She asked Mr. Umashankar about the rationale behind the election of Ms. Kasthuri. She claimed that the DMK was enjoying the support of 10 of the 19 councillors while the AIADMK had the backing of only nine councillors.

When the Returning Officer was firm in his decision that he had conducted the election in a fair manner and his declaration was final, the MP along with the cadre and the councillor blocked traffic on Kovilpatti – Pasuvanthanai Road.

“The election has been conducted in an unfair manner. DMK members and the councillors who supported the DMK have voted in favour of our candidate. We demand recounting of votes polled in the election. I’ve spoken to our party president (M.K. Stalin), who will take the final decision. We’ll challenge this in the court of law,” said Ms. Kanimozhi whose protest continued for more than three hours.

Meanwhile, officials had to put on hold the indirect election for the vice-chairman post as the DMK councillors and members supporting the DMK continued their protest even after the prescribed time of 3.30 p.m.