AIADMK will split into many factions before elections, says DMK propaganda secretary

Thanga Tamil Selvan on Sunday claimed that every sector in the State had been let down by the government and only the DMK could now steer the State towards growth

Predicting splits in the AIADMK in the next few months, DMK propaganda secretary Thanga Tamil Selvan on Sunday claimed that the DMK alone can restore the lost glory of Tamil Nadu in 2021, after the elections.

Speaking to reporters after addressing party workers in Andipatti, he charged that the present regime under the AIADMK, led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami was “spineless”. Every sector in the State had been let down by this government. For instance, the conducting of NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) has led to fears among the student community to such an extent that some among them had died by suicide, he said.

“When M. Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa were ruling the State, the Centre could not force us to conduct the NEET. Today, in the absence of those leaders, the Union government took us (Tamil Nadu) for granted and hence NEET is being held,” he claimed.

Asked to comment on the reported simmering differences in the ruling AIADMK between the Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam camps, he said that this is just the beginning. “As the election approaches, we will see more splits,” he added. “They are a confused lot. In the coming days, wordy altercations happening within their four walls now, may come out to the streets,” he claimed.

Recalling the remarks made against Mr. Panneerselvam by some Ministers including C. Ve. Shanmugam and R. B. Udhayakumar four years ago, Mr. Tamil Selvan said that in a similar fashion, this would be repeated. The only way to save Tamil Nadu would be to make the DMK win and M. K. Stalin alone could steer the State towards growth, he said.

Two days ago, former DMK minister K. N. Nehru also held a meeting with party workers and urged them to be guarded as the ruling party may try to woo voters with money. The DMK cadre had to be vigilant and keep them away, he said.

However, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar told reporters in Madurai that the AIADMK had fulfilled all the promises made by Amma (Jayalalithaa) in 2016. The party, under the leadership of Mr. Palaniswami and under the guidance of Mr. Panneerselvam, would again retain its seat at Fort St George. “The 2021 election would be the beginning of the end for the DMK...” he quipped.