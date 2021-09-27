AIADMK will lose polls as long as it aligns with BJP, says Congress MP

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Monday said the AIADMK would suffer electoral losses as long as it had BJP in its fold in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters, he said the BJP would not be able to make a big dent in non-Hindi pockets. The people of Tamil Nadu had rejected the party many times. The AIADMK, which was shown the door in the elections, would continue to lose its vote bank due to the presence of BJP as an ally.

He added that former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami should talk in a responsible manner. When Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had implemented several of his poll promises and the people were convinced, the Leader of Opposition giving wrong statements would only show him in poor light.

The AIADMK had many intra-party issues. In order to keep the party members intact, Mr. Palaniswami made claims that the Assembly polls would be held along with the general election to the Lok Sabha in 2024. “I reiterate that in the rural local body polls, the AIADMK will face defeat miserably.”

On the national scenario, the Congress was the only dominant force to fight the BJP. The elections in the Hindi heartland, coming up next year, would be the beginning of the end of BJP rule. The change of guard in Gujarat was nothing but a reflection of the people’s anger against the BJP, he said.

The Congress MP said there were serious allegations of malpractice and misappropriation of funds by the AIADMK during the last nine years in power. A classic case of corruption and mismanagement was the UGD work being carried out in Karaikudi Municipality. The work should have been completed at least two years ago, but appeared to be never ending. “I will certainly meet the CM soon and submit a memorandum in this regard along with Congress MLA S. Mangudi.”