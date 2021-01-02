‘AIADMK will last just 100 more days’

The AIADMK government will last for just 100 more days, said DMK MLA and senior deputy general secretary I. Periasami here on Saturday.

Speaking at a meeting organised in Ambathurai, Athur Assembly Constituency, he said that the beginning of the end for the AIADMK has started with the new year. Thanking the people for waiting with patience, he said that after the election was over, M. K. Stalin will take over and there would be a change for good in the State.

The meeting - titled ‘Reject AIADMK’ and ‘Makkal Sabai Kootam’ drew large numbers of womenfolk, who said that they were deprived of even basic amenities during the COVID-19 pandemic by the government. Responding to their grievances, Mr. Periasami said that the DMK government had given Old Age Pension (OAP) to senior citizens, television for the needy and so on. But, the AIADMK only claimed to have given welfare assistance, which had actually not reached the poor, he charged.

The DMK would win hands down as the people were frustrated with the corruption and inefficient government led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, the DMK leader said and asked the people to get ready to cast their votes for the ‘Rising Sun’ symbol and strengthen the hands of Mr. Stalin in the formation of the government.