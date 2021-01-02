‘AIADMK will last just 100 more days’

The AIADMK government will last for just 100 more days, said DMK MLA and senior deputy general secretary I. Periasami here on Saturday.
Speaking at a meeting organised in Ambathurai, Athur Assembly Constituency, he said that the beginning of the end for the AIADMK has started with the new year. Thanking the people for waiting with patience, he said that after the election was over, M. K. Stalin will take over and there would be a change for good in the State.
The meeting - titled ‘Reject AIADMK’ and ‘Makkal Sabai Kootam’ drew large numbers of womenfolk, who said that they were deprived of even basic amenities during the COVID-19 pandemic by the government. Responding to their grievances, Mr. Periasami said that the DMK government had given Old Age Pension (OAP) to senior citizens, television for the needy and so on. But, the AIADMK only claimed to have given welfare assistance, which had actually not reached the poor, he charged.
The DMK would win hands down as the people were frustrated with the corruption and inefficient government led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, the DMK leader said and asked the people to get ready to cast their votes for the ‘Rising Sun’ symbol and strengthen the hands of Mr. Stalin in the formation of the government.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath