AIADMK will contest LS polls without a PM candidate, says EPS

January 07, 2024 11:05 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - Madurai

AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Sunday said his party would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election without projecting any Prime Ministerial candidate “like many other political parties” in the country.

Claiming that along with SDPI many other parties would join the AIADMK fold, he appealed to the minorities to support the AIADMK front to win the Lok Sabha election in all the 40 seats in in Tamil Nadu and Pudhucherry.

“Whenever the minorities were affected not only in Tamil Nadu, but anywhere in the country, we will raise our voice in the Parliament,” he said.

Reiterating that the AIADMK would not align with Bharatiya Janata Party now and also for the 2026 Assembly polls, at the “Vellattum Mathasarbinmai” (Let Secularism win) conference organised by the Social Democratic Party of India in Madurai, Mr. Palaniswami said his party remained a shield protecting the interests of the minorities. Though the AIADMK was in alliance with the BJP, it never compromised with its ideologies. “Alliance is different and (party) ideology is different. We always gave priority to our ideology,” he said.

In the 30 years of rule of the AIADMK, the minorities were protected and no room was given for casteist and communal clashes. “We controlled them with iron hand,” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said the AIADMK had earlier aligned with the BJP due to the then prevailing situation and in the interest of development of the State.

However, he was quick to add that even then, the AIADMK Government gave permission for the minorities to stage protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

“Tamil Nadu faced the most number of protests in the country during that period, but our government gave protection to the agitators. We believed that people had right to protest for their rights and hence we never denied them permission,” he said.

However, the DMK Government was trying to prevent people coming to participate in the Madurai conference, he claimed.

According to him, ever since the AIADMK made its stand clear on having no truck with BJP, fear has gripped Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, as the minorities’ vote would not go to the DMK. “Mr Stalin has been saying the AIADMK has indirect alliance with the BJP. But, he has conveniently forgotten that the DMK was previously part of the BJP Government in the Centre. The DMK would align with any party to remain in power,” he charged.

Attacking his erstwhile party colleague O Panneerselvam, he said he had to run the Government amidst lot of sufferings. He hinted that Mr Panneerselvam troubled him a lot. “Despite his team voting against our Government (in 2017), we survived,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

The SDPI state president, Nellai Mubarak, and other leaders, K.K.S.M. Tehlan Baqavi, Nizam Mohideen and Umar Farook, were among those who spoke.

The SDPI demanded expeditious release of Muslims who were undergoing life term in jails, implementation of DMK’s poll promise of getting exemption to NEET for Tamil Nadu, caste-based census to alleviate sufferings of the oppressed and backward classes, posting of people from minority communities in top posts in universities.

