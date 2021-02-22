AIADMK will be taught a lesson in Assembly polls: Madurai MP

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan addressing a public meeting in Rajapalayam on Sunday.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan said that All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will face the worst defeat in the ensuing Assembly election for forging alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party.

Addressing a meeting organised by Communist Party of India (Marxist) here on Sunday to protect industries and agriculture, Mr. Venkatesan pointed out that people of Punjab have handed out a major blow to Sironmani Akali Dal (SAD) that was formerly in alliance with the BJP in the Centre in the recently concluded local body elections.

“Even SAD’s fortresses were blown apart as people took revenge on the party for having been part of BJP alliance that brought in the three anti-farm legislations,” he said.

If the people of Punjab can be so harsh on a party that had severed alliance with the BJP for farm laws, will not the people of Tamil Nadu thwart the AIADMK’s attempt for fighting the polls with the BJP, he said.

The BJP had been against the Tamil heritage, culture and language, he charged.

When the whole world was trying to ensure food security and protect their economy, Indian Government brought in the farm laws that were against the farmers.

“Unless the industries here stood up to fight for its rights like the Punjab farmers, they cannot get expect any relief,” Mr. Venkatesan said.

Party district secretary, K. Arjunan, leaders, S. Balasubrmanian and B. Mariappan, were among those who spoke.