AIADMK will be taught a lesson in Assembly polls: Madurai MP

Rajapalayam
Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan said that All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will face the worst defeat in the ensuing Assembly election for forging alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party.
Addressing a meeting organised by Communist Party of India (Marxist) here on Sunday to protect industries and agriculture, Mr. Venkatesan pointed out that people of Punjab have handed out a major blow to Sironmani Akali Dal (SAD) that was formerly in alliance with the BJP in the Centre in the recently concluded local body elections.
“Even SAD’s fortresses were blown apart as people took revenge on the party for having been part of BJP alliance that brought in the three anti-farm legislations,” he said.
If the people of Punjab can be so harsh on a party that had severed alliance with the BJP for farm laws, will not the people of Tamil Nadu thwart the AIADMK’s attempt for fighting the polls with the BJP, he said.
The BJP had been against the Tamil heritage, culture and language, he charged.
When the whole world was trying to ensure food security and protect their economy, Indian Government brought in the farm laws that were against the farmers.
“Unless the industries here stood up to fight for its rights like the Punjab farmers, they cannot get expect any relief,” Mr. Venkatesan said.
Party district secretary, K. Arjunan, leaders, S. Balasubrmanian and B. Mariappan, were among those who spoke.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath