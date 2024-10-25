ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK treasurer receives golden armour for Thevar statue from Madurai bank

Updated - October 25, 2024 07:56 pm IST - MADURAI 

The golden armour was taken to Pasumpon with tight security; last year, the Madras High Court ensured that the event went off peacefully

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK treasurer Dindigul C. Srinivasan receives the golden armour, which will adorn Muthuramalinga Thevar statue at Pasumpon memorial, from a Bank of India branch in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Ahead of Muthuramalinga Thevar Jayanthi that falls on October 30, AIADMK treasurer Dindigul C. Srinivasan received the golden armour, which will adorn statue of the freedom fighter at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district, from a Bank of India branch in Madurai on Friday (October 25, 2024).

Mr. Srinivasan was accompanied by former Ministers Sellur K. Raju, R.B. Udayakumar, Natham R. Viswanathan and M. Manikandan, former Madurai Mayor Rajan Chellappa and MLA Periyapullan.

Last year, due to judicial intervention initiated by former AIADMK leaders, tension prevailed over receiving the golden armour, which was gifted by former Chief Minister J. Jayalalitha in 2013. The event went off smoothly last year following the direction of the Madras High Court, and this year too, it went off peacefully with the presence of police personnel and party cadre.

Addressing the media, Mr. Srinivasan said a decision on alliance could be taken only ahead of the Assembly election. Refusing to comment on the AIADMK’s stand on forming a coalition government, he said coalition government was something that should be discussed keeping in mind the political climate during the election.

The golden armour, weighing over 13 kg, was taken by road with police escort to Pasumpon village in Ramanathapuram district. Ahead of the guru puja and the birth anniversary celebrations, the golden armour would be placed on Thevar statue. The three-day puja would commence at the memorial on October 28.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu government built a huge waiting hall for the benefit of the public and the visitors at Pasumpon.

