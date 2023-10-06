AIADMK Treasurer moves High Court seeking permission to operate joint account for Thevar Jayanthi celebrations

October 06, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - MADURAI

AIADMK treasurer Dindigul C. Sreenivasan on Friday moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the manager of the Bank of India, Anna Nagar branch, in Madurai to permit the operation of the joint account, ‘AIADMK and Pasumpon Thevar Ninaivalayam’, for the Thevar Jayanthi celebrations at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district this year.

In his petition, Mr. Sreenivasan said the Thevar Jayanthi celebrations were scheduled to be held from October 27 to 30, and the golden armour (thanga kavasam) kept in the bank would have to be received by the treasurer and the caretaker of the Pasumpon Thevar Ninaivalayam, jointly, so that the armour could adorn the Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar statue.

The petitioner said that O. Panneerselvam (former AIADMK leader) was not even a primary member of the party, as on date. There was every possibility of him interfering in the activities of the party with respect to the Thevar Jayanthi celebrations, he said.

The party represented by the treasurer alone was lawfully entitled to act jointly with the caretaker and participate in the Thevar Jayanthi celebrations as, undoubtedly, the list of office-bearers has already been taken on record by the Election Commission of India, and all the orders of the Supreme Court and the High Court have been in favour of the petitioner party and its general secretary, he said.

Mr. Panneerselvam was an outsider to the petitioner party as on date, and he cannot claim any right whatsoever over the locker of the joint account of ‘AIADMK and Pasumpon Thevar Ninaivalayam’. It was only the treasurer, the caretaker, and the authorised persons who were eligible to operate the bank account, the petitioner said.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan, who heard the arguments, adjourned the hearing to October 10 after a request was made by the counsel representing Mr. Panneerselvam to file a counter-affidavit.

In 2022, the High Court directed the Madurai District Revenue Officer to sign for and receive the golden armour from the bank in Madurai and hand it over to the Ramanathapuram District Revenue Officer for the Thevar Jayanthi celebrations.