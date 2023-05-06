AIADMK supporting the BJP is an insult and betrayal of Tamils, says CPI(M) State secretary

May 06, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST

The AIADMK supporting the BJP is an “insult and betrayal of Tamils and Tamil Nadu,” said CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Friday.

Mr. Balakrishnan was speaking at a public meeting in Dindigul, held near the clock tower, as part of commemorating the 205th birth anniversary of the legendary philosopher, socialist and writer Karl Marx.

Mr Balakrishnan charged that Governor R.N. Ravi has been making controversial statements every day, such as the statement about Marxism being an obstacle to the country’s development. Stating that Mr. Ravi was involving himself in “dirty politics,” he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been “using Governors as puppets to destroy” the communal fabric of the country. He challenged the Governor to a face-to-face debate on whether it was the “ideologies of Hindutva and Sanatana Dharma or Marxism that were truly obstructing the country’s growth.”

The CPI(M) leader noted that such a situation calls for secular parties to unite in order to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections. “Further, it is also important not just to defeat the BJP, but to take steps to ensure a long journey in creating a socialist society devoid of economic inequalities and caste,” he said.

Mr. Balakrishnan asked whether AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and ousted AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam could call out the BJP for being the brains behind disqualifying Rahul Gandhi as an MP. He recalled that former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was strong enough to challenge Mr. Modi during the electioneering in the 2014 elections, unlike them. He said that AIADMK, who are in alliance with the BJP, are sure to lose all the 40 seats (in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry) in the upcoming elections.

Earlier, cadres of the CPI(M) took out a rally as part of the commemoration function, from Begampur. The rally was flagged off by Mr. Balakrishnan.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, CPI(M) State executive committee member ‘Madukkur’ S. Ramalingam, CPI(M) district secretary R. Satchidanandam and others were present.