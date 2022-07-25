AIADMK stages protest against power tariff hike

AIADMK cadre staging a demonstration in front of the railway junction in Tirunelveli on Monday.

AIADMK cadre staging a protest in Thoothukudi on Monday.

TIRUNELVELI

The AIADMK organised a protest here on Monday against the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to revise the power tariff.

Raising slogans against the decision to hike the electricity tariff, speakers at the protest, which was led by the district secretary Thatchai N. Ganesa Raja, came down heavily on the Stalin-led DMK government. After steeply hiking the property tax up to 150%, the DMK government had increased the price of Aavin milk and milk products.

“When the poor cannot have three meals a day due to inflation and unemployment, the government is squeezing them by increasing the power tariff, which will badly affect all sections of the society,” said Mr. Ganesa Raja.

They also condemned the DMK government’s decision to hike property tax and drinking water connection fee.

The first demonstration organised by the Opposition party in front of Tirunelveli Railway Junction after former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was appointed the interim general secretary of the party, the agitation attracted unprecedented crowd.

Ambasamudram MLA Esakki Subaya, former MLAs S. Michael Rayappan, Narayanan, I.S. Inbadurai, V. Karuppasamy Pandian and others participated.

In the agitation organised near Chidambara Nagar bus stop in Thoothukudi, former ministers S.T. Chellapandian and S.P. Shanmuganathan, former Mayor A.P.R. Antony Grace and district presidium chairman Thirupaarkadal participated.

Similar agitations were organised in Tenkasi and Nagercoil also.