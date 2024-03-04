AIADMK stage demo demanding arrest of DMK members involved in drug trafficking

March 04, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Condemning the ruling DMK’s alleged association with the kingpin of a recently unearthed drug cartel and demanding the arrest of the DMK functionary accused of smuggling narcotic substances, AIADMK functionaries staged a demonstration in Tirunelveli on Monday.

Led by AIADMK’s Tirunelveli city district secretary Thatchai N. Ganesa Raja, the protestors raised slogans blaming the DMK for “miserably failing to control the smuggling of narcotic substances”. They said neither Chief Minister M.K. Stalin nor the party was ashamed of a DMK functionary getting booked in a drug trafficking case.

“Even though the DMK’s Jaffar Sathik has been cited as the kingpin behind the ₹2,000 crore-worth drug seized, neither Mr. Stalin nor the ruling party feel ashamed of the development that has brought disrepute to Tamil Nadu, which has found a place on the international drug trafficking map and has become a haven for drug traffickers,” the protestors said..

Similar agitations were organised in Thoothukudi, Nagercoil and Tenkasi also.

