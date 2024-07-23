ADVERTISEMENT

‘AIADMK signing UDAY scheme has not led to increase in power tariff by DMK government’

Published - July 23, 2024 07:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK staging a demonstration in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

The present increase in power tariff announced by the DMK government has no direct connection with the AIADMK government signing an agreement to implement UDAY power scheme with the Centre, said former AIADMK Minister A. Anwar Raajha. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a demonstration organised by the AIADMK here on Tuesday, Mr. Raajha said that former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa refused to sign the UDAY power scheme agreement as it had mandated to revise power charges once in three months and made it compulsory for fixing meters for electricity connections meant for farms.

However, only after the Centre gave an assurance in writing that there were no such conditions for the State government did the AIADMK government signed the agreement. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Hence, blaming the previous AIADMK government of signing the UDAY scheme for the present hike in power tariff was not acceptable, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said the DMK government, which has been purchasing power from private players, was not coming forward to collect huge transmission charges from private companies for using the Tangedco’s assets such as 9 lakh km of power cables, 4 lakh transformers and 200 substations. He wondered what made the DMK government to withdraw a case in Supreme Court in this regard. 

Speaking on the occasion, AIADMK leader Gokula Indira said that the third time increase of power charges by the DMK has added burden on the people. “The DMK was only waiting for Lok Sabha elections to get over to increase the power charges,” she said.

The DMK government has also increased the property tax, water charges and also solid waste management charges., she said.

Party leaders Manikandan and Muniyasamy took part. in the protest 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US