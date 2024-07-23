‘AIADMK signing UDAY scheme has not led to increase in power tariff by DMK government’

The present increase in power tariff announced by the DMK government has no direct connection with the AIADMK government signing an agreement to implement UDAY power scheme with the Centre, said former AIADMK Minister A. Anwar Raajha.

Speaking at a demonstration organised by the AIADMK here on Tuesday, Mr. Raajha said that former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa refused to sign the UDAY power scheme agreement as it had mandated to revise power charges once in three months and made it compulsory for fixing meters for electricity connections meant for farms.

However, only after the Centre gave an assurance in writing that there were no such conditions for the State government did the AIADMK government signed the agreement.

Hence, blaming the previous AIADMK government of signing the UDAY scheme for the present hike in power tariff was not acceptable, he said.

He said the DMK government, which has been purchasing power from private players, was not coming forward to collect huge transmission charges from private companies for using the Tangedco’s assets such as 9 lakh km of power cables, 4 lakh transformers and 200 substations. He wondered what made the DMK government to withdraw a case in Supreme Court in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, AIADMK leader Gokula Indira said that the third time increase of power charges by the DMK has added burden on the people. “The DMK was only waiting for Lok Sabha elections to get over to increase the power charges,” she said.

The DMK government has also increased the property tax, water charges and also solid waste management charges., she said.

Party leaders Manikandan and Muniyasamy took part. in the protest