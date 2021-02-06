AIADMK rule under BJP’s control: Stalin

Nagercoil

06 February 2021 19:28 IST

DMK president M. K. Stalin has urged voters to throw out the AIADMK rule which, he said, was being manoeuvred by the BJP to execute its anti-Tamil agenda.

Addressing a meeting here on Saturday, he said the AIADMK government could not take any decision on its own as it was being controlled by the BJP. Though the cabinet could pass resolutions against NEET, seek release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts and funds from the Centre for early establishment of AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in Madurai, there was no progress as the BJP was controlling the AIADMK.

“Mr. Palaniswami’s deputy (O. Panneerselvam) and other ministers don’t respect the Chief Minister as they are not under his control. The government is under BJP’s control,” he said.

The DMK president said his party never wanted to exploit the crisis in the ruling party after the demise of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to come to power. “Though the DMK was getting feelers from the ruling party, we were firm in our decision that the DMK should return to power only after getting the people’s mandate. We’ll form the government by winning all 234 Assembly segments,” he said.

He said the government would announce soon that all loans availed from cooperative banks by mortgaging jewels up to five sovereigns would be waived.

He promised to get investments for industrial growth in Kanniyakumari district, which has the State’s highest literacy rate, to provide employment opportunities to the skilled workforce.

“The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission was giving jobs to candidates from other States. Instead of nabbing real culprits involved in recruitment scam, the government had arrested drivers,” Mr. Stalin said.

He vowed to revive and invigorate the 12,500-odd rural libraries created during the DMK regime between 2006 and 2011 for the benefit of rural youth preparing for competitive examinations.

When a woman participant submitted a petition seeking his intervention to locate her husband who had left for Saudi Arabia in 2013, Mr. Stalin assured her that he would initiate steps through DMK MPs.

Later, he participated in a similar meeting held at Veeravanallur in Tirunelveli district.