AIADMK picks Saravanan for Madurai

March 20, 2024 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - MADURAI

AIADMK has fielded Dr. P. Saravanan, a former MLA of the DMK, as its candidate for Madurai Parliamentary Constituency.

A doctor by profession, Dr. Saravanan was elected from Tirupparankundram Assembly segment on DMK ticket in the 2019 by-election. After he was denied a ticket by the DMK in the 2021 Assembly polls, he joined the BJP, of which he was earlier a member in 2015, and contested the Assembly elections from Madurai North. He lost the elections. Later, he quit the BJP and joined the AIADMK in 2023.

He started his political career with the MDMK. He has also appeared in a few Tamil films.