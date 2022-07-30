AIADMK MLA wants railways to restore concession for elders

July 30, 2022 19:17 IST

The Kanniyakumari AIADMK MLA and former minister N. Thalavai Sundaram has appealed to the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to immediately resume the concession extended to senior citizens in the railways here on Saturday.

In a press release, he has stated that citing COVID-19 pandemic, the railways had stopped the concessions given to men (60 years) and women (58 years) age category since March 2020. When the passengers were given 40 % (for men) and 50 % (for women) concession on the fare in all classes of trains, it was not considered as a freebie.

However, to ensure that people (elders) did not travel, the authorities had suspended trains and also announced that they were withdrawing the concession as a precautionary measure.

It is a fact that the COVID-19 pandemic had been receding in many States and vaccination for the virus had stepped up, the railways should immediately resume the concession to the senior citizens without any alteration, he said.

However, recent media reports suggested that the railways was contemplating to have concession on fares for 70 years of age group and on select class of trains. This may come as a big blow to many travellers in the 60-year-old category. According to the laws, persons above 60-years were considered senior citizens. The objective of giving them some concession was that a majority of the senior citizens may not have regular income and hence the concession.

The Union Railway Minister should immediately announce the concession, which was in vogue without any delay and also provide access to all trains and class, Mr Sundaram said in the press release.