AIADMK MLA detained for staging protest

November 27, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Madurai

AIADMK MLA R.B. Udhayakumar and his supporters were detained by the police at the Collectorate on Monday for staging a protest to release Vaigai water to the single crop areas in Madurai.

They charged the DMK government of partial in distributing water. “Since these areas had no DMK MLAs, the government has denied water to the farmers citing various reasons,” said Mr. Udhayakumar.

He alleged that thousands of farmers had been denied water just because they did not vote for DMK which is against the democratic system of governance. The Collector must make efforts immediately for the release of Vaigai river water to Melur and Tirumangalam areas, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Collector did not meet them at the protest site as per thier demand, they refused to disperse. Police deployed for security detained them and took them away in their vehicles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.