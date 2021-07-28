AIADMK men stage demonstration against DMK govt.

DINDIGUL

Sporting black shirts, AIADMK functionaries, led by former Minister and MLA Dindigul C Srinivasan, staged a demonstration demanding the DMK government to implement its promises here on Wednesday.

The members, who had assembled in front of the former Minister's residence in R.M. Colony here, shouted slogans against the DMK government.

In Natham, the former Minister and MLA Natham R. Viswanathan demonstrated in front of his residence.

The agitation, which was held State-wide, was to condemn the DMK for not fulfilling its promises.

By giving false assurances in the pre-poll campaign, the DMK had managed to come to power. However, it had neglected to keep up the word. Instead, they chose to target some ex-ministers and let loose the police to conduct raids.

The AIADMK would not be cowed down by such threats and rather face them boldly with the support of the people, the speakers said.

RAMANATHAPURAM

In Ramanathapuram district, the former MP Anwar Rajhaa led the demonstration. The cadres told reporters that the DMK should give ₹ 1,000 to womenfolk as promised in the manifesto.

The government should also ensure that the people should not face power cuts, which had become the order of the day.

Similar demonstrations were held in Theni district, where the former Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam led the agitation in front of his MLA office in Bodinayakkanur.

In Sivaganga district also, the AIADMK functionaries demanded the government to look back on the poll promises made by the DMK and start implementing them in public interest.