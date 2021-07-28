AIADMK men stage demo in front of their houses

AIADMK cadres stage a demonstration in Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

28 July 2021 18:45 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Accusing the DMK regime of not fulfilling its poll promises, the AIADMK cadres staged demonstrations in front of their houses on Wednesday.

Party’s district secretary N. Ganesa Raja, who led the agitation held in front of his house in Thatchanallur here, raised slogans along with the party cadres. They raised slogans demanding the cutting down of fuel price, abolition of NEET, steps to reduce inflation, etc.

Advertising

Advertising

Former Minister and Kovilpatti MLA Kadambur C. Raju, who staged a demonstration in front of his house at Chidambarapuram near Kadambur along with the party cadres, said Tamil Nadu, which was registering its “stupendous performance” in all departments and the ‘power surplus State’, was trailing behind in all fronts after the DMK came to power.

The party, which promised in its manifesto of abolishment of NEET for medicine for the sake of winning the polls, had asked the students to get ready for this test in the eleventh hour, leaving the students in a confusion.

“The DMK, which was desperately running behind the voters to return to power, had given false and impossible promises in its manifesto. Now, it is unable to fulfill those poll promises, leaving the people in trouble,” Mr. Raju said.

The AIADMK office-bearers organised similar agitations in front of their houses in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts.