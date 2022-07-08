AIADMK meeting ends abruptly

Chairs were hurled when supporters of OPS created a ruckus during an AIADMK party meeting held in Ramanathapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

At least two persons identified as Chandran and Manibharathi of the AIADMK suffered multiple injuries when the cadres were involved in a free-for-all during a party meeting held here on Friday.

The meeting had been convened to pass a resolution to elect Edappadi K Palaniswami to head the party as its general secretary and the members had assembled at a private marriage hall near the bus stand. District secretary Muniasami, State women’s wing joint secretary Keerthika and others were addressing the meeting.

Even as a speaker was addressing the members, some cadres claiming to be supporters of O Panneerselvam allegedly entered the premises and hurled chairs. Retaliating, the functionaries in the hall attacked them and in the melee, two suffered head injuries. They were rushed to the Ramanathapuram Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, Ms Keerthika told reporters that the party functionaries had also passed another resolution to remove former minister Manikandan from the party. She said that the entire cadre and functionaries remained intact with Mr Palaniswamy and that the party would again emerge victorious in the next elections under his leadership.