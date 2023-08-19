AIADMK meet: police announce changes in traffic on Sunday

August 19, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - MADURA

In view of the AIADMK conference organised near Valayangulam in Madurai on Sunday, police have announced changes in traffic system.

Heavy vehicles proceeding towards Tiruchi and Chennai from Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar will have to take Tirumangalam- Kappalur- Vadipatti- and Dindigul route. Similarly, vehicles proceeding towards Tiruchi and Chennai from Thoothukudi will go through Ettaiyapuram, Kovilpatti, Virudhunagar, Tirumangalam, Kappalur, Vadipatti and Dindigul.

Vehicles coming from Chennai and Tiruchi towards Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari will go through Kottampatti, Natham, Dindigul, Vadipatti and Tirumangalam, and those going towards Thoothukudi from Chennai and Tiruchi would be directed towards Melur, Tiruvadhavur, Poovanthi, Tiruppuvanam, Narikudi, Tiruchuli and Aruppukottai.

Vehicles going towards Thoothukudi from Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga will go via Tirupuvanam, Narikudi, Tiruchuli and Aruppukottai. Vehicles going from Chennai and Tiruchi towards to Ramanathapuram will be diverted towards Melur and Sivagangai.

Vehicles going towards Tiruchi from Theni and Madurai will be directed to go through Nagamalai Pudukottai, Vadipatti and Dindigal. Vehicles proceeding from Theni towards Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram will take Nagamalai Pudukottai, Thuvariman, Nagari, Thanichiyam, Alanganallur, Chathirapatti, Alagarkoil and Melur before proceeding towards Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram.

Vehicles proceeding towards to Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram from Dindigul will go through Natham, Kottampatti and Tirupattur. Vehicles going towards Theni from Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai should go through Sivagangai, Melur, Alagarkoil, Chathirapatti, Alanganallur, Thanichiyam, Nagari, Thuvariman and Nagamalai Pudukottai.

Vehicles going from Madurai towards Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi will be directed via Kalavasal, Thuvariman and Kappalur.

Party cadre’s vehicles will not be allowed to enter the city. Vehicles coming from Melur will be allowed to go through the four-way road towards Mandela Nagar. Party cadre’s vehicles going from Dindigul towards Vadipatti will be directed to go through Thanichiyam, Thuvariman, Kappalur and reach the conference spot.

Vehicles coming from Theni will be directed to go towards Nagamalai Pudukottai, Thoppur and Kappalur to reach the venue.

Light vehicles going from Tiruchi towards Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi will be allowed to go through Ramanathapuram Ring Road and Rameswaram four-way road towards Tiruppuvanam, Narikudi, Thiruchuli and Aruppukottai.

The vehicles coming from Tiruchi will be directed to go through Ramanathapuram Ring Road towards Theppakulam, Tirupparankundram, Tirunagar and Kappalurbefore reaching the conference venue. If heavy traffic congestion occurs, the vehicles coming from Tiruchi towards Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari will be directed to go through Melur, Thiruvadhavur, Poovanthi, Tiruppuvanam, Narikudi, Tiruchuli towards Aruppukottai towards Kanniyakumari.

In the event of any heavy traffic congestion, route diversion for light vehicles too will be effected.

Vehicles proceeding towards Madurai airport from Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari will go through Kappalur, Thoppur, Tirunagar and Tirupparankundram.

Vehicles from Thoothukudi will be directed to go through Ettaiyapuram, Kovilpatti, Virudhunagar, Tirumangalam, Kappalur, Thoppur, Tirunagar, Tirupparankundram and, Avaniapuram.

The vehicles coming from Tiruchi towards Madurai airport shall go through Othakadai, Mattuthavani, South Gate and Avaniapuram, according to a police press release.