August 20, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The AIADMK’s golden jubilee conference held in Madurai was an extravaganza and wasteful expenditure, said Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the party had spent about ₹400 crore and it was of no use to anybody. “The outcome, as we all know, is of no use. For mere publicity of a few people, they have spent so much,” he said.

On DMK’s token fast for NEET, he said that when Tamil Nadu Minister Udayanidhi Stalin was so confident of getting exemption from NEET prior to the elections in 2021, why should he resort to a token fast now.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the video post of actor Rajnikanth prostrating before Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mr Dhinakaran said that perhaps, Mr Rajnikanth knew that the CM was a spiritual person and hence sought his blessings. “I am also under the impression that Mr Adityanath is a spiritually connected person,” he added.

On whether the BJP was corrupt or not, the 2024 general elections would reveal its fate, he said.

Mr Dhinakaran was in Sivaganga to attend a party functionary’s wedding.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.