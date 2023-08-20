ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK meet in Madurai a ‘wasteful expenditure’: Dhinakaran

August 20, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s golden jubilee conference held in Madurai was an extravaganza and wasteful expenditure, said Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the party had spent about ₹400 crore and it was of no use to anybody. “The outcome, as we all know, is of no use. For mere publicity of a few people, they have spent so much,” he said.

On DMK’s token fast for NEET, he said that when Tamil Nadu Minister Udayanidhi Stalin was so confident of getting exemption from NEET prior to the elections in 2021, why should he resort to a token fast now.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the video post of actor Rajnikanth prostrating before Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mr Dhinakaran said that perhaps, Mr Rajnikanth knew that the CM was a spiritual person and hence sought his blessings. “I am also under the impression that Mr Adityanath is a spiritually connected person,” he added.

On whether the BJP was corrupt or not, the 2024 general elections would reveal its fate, he said.

Mr Dhinakaran was in Sivaganga to attend a party functionary’s wedding.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US