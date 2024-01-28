GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK led by EPS will not win even one seat in Tamil Nadu, says OPS

January 28, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Srikrishna L 2193
Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam addresses a party workers’ meeting in Dindigul on Sunday.

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam addresses a party workers’ meeting in Dindigul on Sunday.

The AIADMK led by Edappadi K Palaniswami will not win even a single seat in Tamil Nadu, according to former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam..

He was here on Sunday to hold a meeting with party workers and to hear from them the prospects for reviving the organisation.

After he was removed from the AIADMK, Mr. Panneerselvam, who was then the coordinator, blamed Mr. Palaniswami for the present plight of the party. “The AIADMK is not going to win even one seat in the ensuing Lok Sabha election.. Take it from me. No party wants to ally with Mr. Palaniswami,” he told reporters.

He said Mr Palaniswami became the Chief Minister because of the magnanimity of V.K. Sasikala. Having forgotten the past conveniently, he had ditched her now.

On the BJP’s prospects, Mr Panneerselvam said that over the past 10 years, the party under the leadership of Narendra Modi had done such commendable work that the nation had moved forward in very many spheres.

On the I N D I A front, he said when the parties (in alliance) were not able to remain intact, it might not be worthy enough to putthe nation in their hands, he quipped.

Mr. Modi had given the impression of being a good and able Prime Minister and the people also seemed to be convinced with his leadership qualities over the last decade. After the election dates were made known, more parties would ally with the BJP in Tamil Nadu, he said and refused to elaborate.

The court directive to not use the AIADMK flag or the symbol was only to him and not to the thousands of his followers and cadre, Mr Panneerselvam claimed and asserted that only the BJP and its allies in Tamil Nadu would be the formidable front.

The public were disgusted with the functioning of the DMK and the last 25 to 30 months were nothing but a bundle of failures, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.