AIADMK led by EPS will not win even one seat in Tamil Nadu, says OPS

January 28, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The AIADMK led by Edappadi K Palaniswami will not win even a single seat in Tamil Nadu, according to former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam..

He was here on Sunday to hold a meeting with party workers and to hear from them the prospects for reviving the organisation.

After he was removed from the AIADMK, Mr. Panneerselvam, who was then the coordinator, blamed Mr. Palaniswami for the present plight of the party. “The AIADMK is not going to win even one seat in the ensuing Lok Sabha election.. Take it from me. No party wants to ally with Mr. Palaniswami,” he told reporters.

He said Mr Palaniswami became the Chief Minister because of the magnanimity of V.K. Sasikala. Having forgotten the past conveniently, he had ditched her now.

On the BJP’s prospects, Mr Panneerselvam said that over the past 10 years, the party under the leadership of Narendra Modi had done such commendable work that the nation had moved forward in very many spheres.

On the I N D I A front, he said when the parties (in alliance) were not able to remain intact, it might not be worthy enough to putthe nation in their hands, he quipped.

Mr. Modi had given the impression of being a good and able Prime Minister and the people also seemed to be convinced with his leadership qualities over the last decade. After the election dates were made known, more parties would ally with the BJP in Tamil Nadu, he said and refused to elaborate.

The court directive to not use the AIADMK flag or the symbol was only to him and not to the thousands of his followers and cadre, Mr Panneerselvam claimed and asserted that only the BJP and its allies in Tamil Nadu would be the formidable front.

The public were disgusted with the functioning of the DMK and the last 25 to 30 months were nothing but a bundle of failures, he said.