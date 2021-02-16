AIADMK-led alliance will win Assembly poll: L. Murugan

The AIADMK-led alliance will win a majority of seats in the coming Assembly election and the number of BJP MLAs will be in double digits, said BJP State president L. Murugan here on Tuesday.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Murugan said leaders who joined hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi would definitely win the election. In contrast, the leaders supported by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi always lost. “In Tamil Nadu too, the DMK-led alliance will be defeated in the election.”

Mr. Murugan said DMK leader M.K. Stalin could never become the Chief Minister. “The DMK is against the interests of Tamil culture, tradition, and against the interests of the nation. Hence, the public will not vote for them.”

On the agriculture laws, the BJP leader said farmers throughout the country supported them. “All farmers believe that the PM is their best friend.”

He criticised DMK MLAs and MPs for not conducting any grievance redressal meet with the public.

“Although the DMK opposes teaching Hindi to students, the language is being taught in many of the schools run by DMK leaders. The DMK leaders are hurting vulnerable sections of society under the pretext of preserving Tamil language,” he said.

Asked if he would contest in thecoming election, Mr. Murugan replied that he would to do so if party leaders asked him to.

To a question on opposition to the PM’s recent visit to Tamil Nadu, Mr. Murugan said the DMK and anti-social elements were behind it. Various developmental projects were allocated to the State under the BJP rule.