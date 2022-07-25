AIADMK leaders protest against proposed hike in power tariff

“One of the poll promises made by DMK was to convert the bi-monthly electricity bill to a monthly one. But it has only increased the tariff which shows the inefficiency of the ruling party,” said C. Srinivasan, former AIADMK minister, here on Monday.

He was speaking at a protest meet here against the proposed hike in electricity tariff as indicated by the Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji on July 18.

During the AIADMK’s regime, the tariff was not increased, he said.

He expressed concern over how it will affect people of low and middle income groups.

In Palani, Natham R. Viswanathan, AIADMK deputy general secretary, led the protest. “The State government should have made ground level study by seeking opinion from the public before revising the tariff. Instead, the hike has come out of the blue which would affect people greatly,” he said.

He also alleged that the DMK did not fulfil any of their election assurances including their promise of providing ₹1,000 for women, scrapping of NEET for medical admissions.

Mr Viswanathan said that the expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam was stunting the growth of the party which has been set right now.