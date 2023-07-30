AIADMK leaders meet cadre to mobilise crowd for party’s golden jubilee conference

July 30, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The AIADMK rank and file, which met in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts, has vowed to make the party’s golden jubilee conference to be held in Madurai on August 20 a mega political event in the annals of Tamil Nadu and prove the point that the Opposition party has emerged stronger after expelling its former coordinator O. Panneerselvam.

The party has convened district-level meetings to encourage its cadre to participate in the conference in large numbers in a bid to showcase its strength to the ruling DMK and Mr. Panneerselvam on his own turf.

Even though the speakers, mostly former ministers, targeted DMK and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, their tirade against Mr. Panneerselvam was more intense as they called him a ‘selfish betrayer’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Party leaders Munusamy, Dindigul Srinivasan, Natham Viswanathan, K.A. Shencottaiyan, Thangamani, Velumani, Sellur Raju, R.B. Udhayakumar, Rajan Chellappa and others participated in the meeting held at Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district on Sunday.

At the meeting held at Thoothukudi on Saturday night, MP C. Ve. Shanmugam said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami had successfully thwarted through sustained legal battles the attempts of the “betrayer” to split the party and freeze its ‘Two Leaf’ symbol. He wanted only his family to thrive. After enjoying the powers of being a ruling party VIP and all its benefits, the betrayers had joined hands with the prime enemy, DMK, to destroy the party.

“The victory we got in court has ultimately ensured recognition by the Election Commission. The DMK and its president M.K. Stalin know very well about the power of the AIADMK, which has been blessed with over two crore cadre, who have rallied behind Mr. Palaniswami. Having understood this, the DMK and Mr. Stalin are making sustained efforts through the betrayers to destabilise the party, which will never happen,” Mr. Shanmugam said.

In the meeting held at Palayamkottai, Mr. Udhayakumar said the Tamil Nadu voters, who had been hit hard by unprecedented inflation, increased taxes payable to local bodies and hiked power tariff were desperately waiting to show their might in the forthcoming Parliamentary polls through their votes. Hence, the AIADMK’s golden jubilee celebration conference would lay the foundation for the change of guard in Fort St. George in near future.

Former minister Sellur K. Raju, who mocked at Mr. Stalin’s assertion that Tamil Nadu’s ‘Dravidian Model Rule’ would be replicated at the national level after the next Parliamentary poll, said the DMK chief was dreaming about blackening the entire country by introducing his ‘dark rule’ in other States.

Former minister ‘Natham’ Viswanathan described the DMK rule in Tamil Nadu as an ‘accident’, which should not have happened to traumatise the public who voted it to power.

“Nobody is happy in this rule under Mr. Stalin… Only his family is happy under his rule,” Mr. Viswanathan said.

In both meetings, the cadre were asked to come to the conference in large numbers. In Thoothukudi district, it has been resolved to go to Madurai for the meeting in at least 2,000 vehicles and a similar number of vehicles would be arranged for the conference in Tirunelveli district also, the party office-bearers said in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.