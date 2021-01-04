‘AIADMK leaders have betrayed Jayalalithaa’

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has failed to generate sufficient employment opportunities for people, said Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA P.T.R.P. Thiagarajan, here on Monday.

Addressing residents, as part of gram sabhas being conducted by the DMK across the State, Mr. Thiagarajan alleged that the AIADMK government had given up the rights of the State to the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre. “The AIADMK leaders have betrayed the ideals of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa,” he said.

The MLA addressed the residents of Alagaradi Fourth Street (Arapalayam) and Auditor Gopal Iyer Street (S.S. Colony) on Monday. He also elaborated on projects implemented in the State when the DMK was in power, and the ones in Madurai Central constituency through his MLA Constituency Development fund.