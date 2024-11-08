AIADMK leader alleges lack of coordination between T.N. govt. departments during northeast monsoon

The lack of coordination between senior officials of various government departments and fewer field visits appear to be the primary reasons for people’s suffering during the northeast monsoon in Madurai and the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, alleged AIADMK Deputy Leader of Opposition and former Revenue Minister R.B. Udayakumar on Friday (November 8, 2024).

Speaking to the media after visiting a few low-lying areas in Madurai city, which were affected by the recent spell of rains, he said that though Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had claimed that the government had overcome all rain-related issues, the ground reality was different.

Slamming the DMK administration, he said that over 500 cattle had died in the rains so far in the State. Around 89,000 acres of various crops were under water, and according to a preliminary survey, 5,856 acres of cultivable land had been washed off in various southern districts. At least 875 huts were destroyed in southern Tamil Nadu, especially in the Kanniyakumari and Theni districts.

As for horticulture crops, close to 890 acres were washed away, he said, adding that 34 people were killed in the rains as per media reports. “Is this the action taken by the government,” he asked.

He wanted the Chief Minister to instruct the District Collectors and Corporation/Municipal Commissioners to form micro-level committees block/ward wise as it would help the officials focus effectively.

The review meetings should be held on the spot with field executives and not within the four walls of their offices, he said. For instance, in Madurai city, Sellur is the most-affected pocket due to it being in a low-lying zone, and even after three days since the rains, the drainage water complaint has not been resolved, he alleged.

Most of the main thoroughfares in Madurai city continued to experience potholes, and freak accidents were reported, he said. This showed the callousness of the administration, he charged, and wanted the civic administration to work on a war-footing as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said rains were likely to be around for another week or so.

The Health Department officials should be directed to set up health camps in Sellur and screen children and aged persons in Madurai city.

There were also complaints of shortage of conservancy workers over issues of non-payment of Deepavali bonus, he alleged. The AIADMK leader alleged that if the conservancy workers’ claims were to be believed, the government should immediately give them the bonus or ex gratia without a delay.

He also appealed to the Disaster Management Department to sensitise farmers’ about the features of the TN-Alert App as many farmers in Madurai and southern districts expressed concern over crop loss, he added.