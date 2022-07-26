AIADMK launches ’dharmayudh’ against OPS

THENI

The AIADMK has launched a ‘dharmayudh’ against the expelled leader O. Panneerselvam, said AIADMK MLA and Legislative Assembly deputy leader R.B. Udayakumar here on Tuesday.

Speaking at a meeting organised by the district unit of the AIADMK to condemn the State government for increasing property tax and planning to increase the power tariff, he said that Mr. Panneerselvam had chosen to ditch the party after enjoying a lot in the AIADMK. He has been isolated and he would vanish in politics, he said.

The AIADMK was founded to fight the DMK. But Mr Panneerselvam had been hobnobbing with the DMK, which had irked the party cadre across Tamil Nadu, he said.

The former CM, who was an ordinary man in the party, had reached to the top post, all because of the late leader Jayalalithaa. By ransacking the party office in Chennai with anti-socials, Mr Panneerselvam had earned the wrath of the cadre and the public.

He challenged Theni Lok Sabha MP O. P. Raveendranath Kumar to resign and contest the seat. ‘If you (Mr Raveendranath) can win, I will quit from politics,” Mr Udayakumar said and added that when Edappadi K Palaniswami was the Chief Minister, he had brought in bridges and several other development works in Salem. As a result, the people were immensely happy and the AIADMK recorded a landslide victory in the Kongu belt (western region of TN) whereas Mr. Panneerselvam did nothing as deputy CM and confined himself to Bodinayakkanur Assembly, where he had won leaving the rest to lose.

When the DMK was in the opposition, they were against hike in prices of essentials. The party, in its manifesto gave a lot of promises and came to power. Its days are numbered and the AIADMK would come to power led by Mr Palaniswami, he asserted.

A large number of cadre from many southern districts and senior functionaries including MLAs and former MLAs and ex MPs attended the meeting.