AIADMK kick-starts election campaign in Thoothukudi

March 31, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

In a bid to kick-start the election campaign, AIADMK along with its allies organised a meeting in which senior leaders like S.P. Shanmuganathan, K. Pandiarajan and C.T. Chellapandian were present.  

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK leader K. Pandiarajan addresses party workers at a meeting in Thoothukudi Lok Sabha Constituency on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

The AIADMK in Thoothukudi on Sunday organised a public meeting to officially inaugurate its election office party and introduce its candidate R. Sivasamy Velumani. 

Mr. Shanmugapandian said AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami endured a lot of struggles and brought together lakhs of cadre, which had frightened the opposition parties, especially the DMK.  

Watch | Lok Sabha polls: Why is the AIADMK in an uncomfortable position?

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi through undemocratic ways has already arrested two Chief Ministers and even a few Ministers in Tamil Nadu. But our leader, Mr. Palaniswami, following the footsteps of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, has bravely opposed Mr. Modi,” he added.  

He appealed to the cadre to put in all their efforts to make the AIADMK candidate in Thoothukudi victorious in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.  

Mr. Velumani said, “Unlike in DMK, even an ordinary cadre in AIADMK can rise to the top.” 

The DMK thought they could win the elections through the money power they possessed, but the people would prove them wrong, he added.  

