GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK kick-starts election campaign in Thoothukudi

In a bid to kick-start the election campaign, AIADMK along with its allies organised a meeting in which senior leaders like S.P. Shanmuganathan, K. Pandiarajan and C.T. Chellapandian were present.  

March 31, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK leader K. Pandiarajan addresses party workers at a meeting in Thoothukudi Lok Sabha Constituency on Sunday.

AIADMK leader K. Pandiarajan addresses party workers at a meeting in Thoothukudi Lok Sabha Constituency on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

The AIADMK in Thoothukudi on Sunday organised a public meeting to officially inaugurate its election office party and introduce its candidate R. Sivasamy Velumani. 

In a bid to kick-start the election campaign, the party along with its allies organised a meeting in which senior leaders like S.P. Shanmuganathan, K. Pandiarajan and C.T. Chellapandian were present.  

Mr. Shanmugapandian said AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami endured a lot of struggles and brought together lakhs of cadre, which had frightened the opposition parties, especially the DMK.  

Watch | Lok Sabha polls: Why is the AIADMK in an uncomfortable position?

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi through undemocratic ways has already arrested two Chief Ministers and even a few Ministers in Tamil Nadu. But our leader, Mr. Palaniswami, following the footsteps of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, has bravely opposed Mr. Modi,” he added.  

He appealed to the cadre to put in all their efforts to make the AIADMK candidate in Thoothukudi victorious in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.  

Mr. Velumani said, “Unlike in DMK, even an ordinary cadre in AIADMK can rise to the top.” 

The DMK thought they could win the elections through the money power they possessed, but the people would prove them wrong, he added.  

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.