AIADMK is ridden with internal fights: Kanimozhi

Rajapalayam

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Government is busy settling internal quarrels and were not bothered about the people’s issues, said Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP, K. Kanimozhi.

Campaigning for the party here on Monday, Ms. Kanimozhi said that the situation has worsened so much so that even an MLA has expressed fear for his life from a Minister.

She pointed out to the Sattur MLA, M.S.R. Rajavarman, blaming Minister for Dairy Development, K.T.R. Rajenthra Bhalaji, threatening him.

She also alleged that a journalist who reported against the AIADMK government was attacked in Sivakasi.

Besides, the Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, and the Deputy Chief Minister, O. Pannerselvam, had fought over the post of Chief Minister and even over Chief Ministerial candidate of AIADMK.

“People from Delhi need to come here to settle their quarrel,” she said. The present Government had surrendered the welfare of Tamil Nadu to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

Ms. Kanimozhi also alleged large scale irregularities by awarding tenders of various Government works to the relatives of the people in power. They claimed that the Government was promoting global tender. “But, these online tender process would only open for certain people only,” the MP said.

Though the AIADMK had promised to modernise Arasu Cement Factory at Alangulam, it has not allocated any funds for the same in the last 10 years. “The factory is on the verge of closure and workers are facing the threat of losing their jobs,” she said.

In the last two days of campaign in Aruppukottai, Sattur, Srivilliputtur and Rajapalayam Assembly constituencies, she interacted with workers of handloom, spinning mill, vegetable market.