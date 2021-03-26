AIADMK is just a puppet of BJP government, says Brinda

Madurai

26 March 2021 22:14 IST

‘Poll results of State will reverberate beyond State’s borders’

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government is a mere ‘thalai aati bommai’ (puppet) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, charged Communist Party of India (Marxist) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat here on Friday.

Canvassing votes for candidates of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance contesting in Madurai city, Ms. Karat said farmers had been protesting near New Delhi for the past four months, braving extreme weather conditions, demanding repeal of three agricultural laws. “The representatives of DMK, CPI(M) and some partners of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) supported the farmers. But no member of the AIADMK government opposed these agricultural laws that are against the interests of farmers,” she said.

Ms. Karat said that no other government across the globe used the COVID-19 pandemic to pass such policies and laws that affects the farmers.

She condemned the BJP government’s decision to privatise public sector banks and insurance companies. “The public sector units are the spine of Indian economy. While the BJP government is trying to break this spine, the AIADMK is supporting this act," she added.

Tamil Nadu has a history of struggle to preserve the heritage of Tamil civilisation, social justice, and to protect the federalism of the State, said Ms. Karat.

“I have been informed that the Union Home Ministry had issued a circular to West Bengal government which said that 55% of official communication must be in Hindi language. Such a circular would have reached Tamil Nadu government too. But why is the AIADMK government not opposing it?” she questioned

The election results of Tamil Nadu would reverberate beyond the State’s borders. She urged the public to vote for DMK-led alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections.