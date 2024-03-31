ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK is becoming weaker in the hands of betrayers, says Dhinakaran

March 31, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TTV. Dinakaran. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Refuting charges that he had joined hands with the BJP to wipe out the AIADMK, AMMK founder T. T. V. Dhinakaran said that the party founded by M.G. Ramachandran, was becoming weaker in the hands of the betrayers. 

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, Mr. Dhinakaran, who is contesting from Theni Lok Sabha constituency on BJP alliance, said that he had joined with the ousted AIADMK leader O. Pannerselvam to win the party back. 

After giving the AIADMK party post of general secretary to V. K. Sasikala and deputy general secretary to him, the party went into the hands of the betrayers. 

“Earlier, the AMMK was seen by the people as the third front of the AIADMK. But, now it is being seen as the leading front,” he said. 

To a question, he said that Ms. Sasikala would not campaign for him as she claims to represent the AIADMK. 

When asked to comment on BJP leader K. Annamalai making a derogatory remark against anti-Hindi protests, Mr. Dhinakaran said that imposition of Hindi was a thing of the past and was no more a problem now. 

