AIADMK intensifies anti-DMK campaign, distributes pamphlets on drug abuse

Published - July 12, 2024 08:25 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK cadre distribute pamphlets to the public against DMK government, in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

AIADMK has stepped-up its tirade against the ruling DMK government by distributing pamphlets that highlight law and order situation prevailing in Tamil Nadu, the recent hooch tragedy and easy availability of banned narcotic drugs across the State.

The AIADMK that launched its online campaign, ‘Say no to drugs, say no to DMK’, against the Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government, distributed pamphlets to the public here on Friday.

It was led by former minister S.P. Shanmuganathan. The pamphlets had details about the huge haul of narcotic substances in various parts of Tamil Nadu with specific dates, the quantum of seizure and its worth in international market. The photos showing the youth becoming drug addicts, which were largely shared on social media, have been printed on these pamphlets.

 The pamphlets also carry the photos of expelled DMK functionary Jaffar Sathik, who was detained by Narcotics Control Bureau, with Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

 The recent hooch tragedy that claimed 65 lives in Kallakurichi’s Karunapuram village finds a prominent place in the pamphlets. “If you allow the DMK to rule Tamil Nadu, it will ruin the future of your children,” the AIADMK cadres were telling while distributing the pamphlets to the public.

