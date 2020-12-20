‘AIADMK has silenced its detractors through achievements’

20 December 2020 19:45 IST

More welfare schemes to follow, says Minister

THOOTHUKUDI

The announcement to give Pongal gift hamper of ₹ 2,500 was just a beginning, said Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur S Raju here on Sunday.

Speaking at a party workers’ meeting, he said that when many critics claimed that after the demise of Amma (Jayalalithaa), the party would vanish, the efforts taken by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had only silenced the critics over the last four years.

“Next year, when the State faced the general election, the AIADMK would win hands down...The people have decided. There was no doubt in it,” he claimed.

Normally, as a gift to the people, the AIADMK government gave away ₹ 1,000, but the State was well placed that the government had enhanced it to ₹ 2,500. Such populist schemes would be raining soon, Mr. Raju said and added that it would be better for the DMK to stay away.

In his address, party coordinator and former Minister Natham R Viswanathan said that after Amma's demise, the party had moved forward in her footsteps. Today, Amma was not with us, but the soul guided the State. He lauded the schemes of the government and urged the cadres to take them to the masses.

Already the CM had commenced the campaign from his hometown Edappadi and hence the election mode had begun, Mr. Viswanathan said and wished to teach a lesson to the political detractors that the AIADMK would live long as long Tamils lived in the globe.

Mr. Raju said the Chief Minister would arrive here on December 22 from Chennai and drive to Kanniaykumari district to participate in a Christmas function. He appealed to the cadre to accord a rousing reception to the CM at the airport on the day. The CM would return on the same day to Chennai, he added.