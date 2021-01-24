AIADMK has pledged rights of Tamils: Kanimozhi

KARAIKUDI

For their own welfare, the AIADMK leaders had pledged the identity and the rights of Tamils with their political bosses in New Delhi, DMK MP K. Kanimozhi said here on Sunday.

Speaking at a number of villages and village panchayats in Sivaganga district and interacting with womenfolk, weavers and other sections in the society, she said that when Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister, he had brought in Cauvery integrated drinking water scheme here.

However, remaining in power for 10 years, there had not been a single project, which was worth mentioning, she lamented and urged the people to vote in 100 % for the DMK and the allies in the ensuing elections.

She said Sivaganga, which is the hometown of the Khadi and Village Industries Minister, Khadi outlets faced closure. Many weavers had long tales to tell. If this was the plight in the Minister's constituency, one can imagine the performance in Tamil Nadu.

In a direct reference to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, she said that instead of laying village roads and inter-district roads, the government was keen only to lay six lane and eight lane projects.

Acknowledging the applause from the crowd, she went on alleging that only big projects filled in the pockets and hence, the CM was not worried about the common man who suffered pains in riding two-wheelers on bad roads.

In the interest and safety of the Chief Minister, she said, it would be advisable for him not to address womenfolk any more in Tamil Nadu as they were annoyed with him.

The CM, who claimed himself to be a farmer, had actually backstabbed the farmers by supporting the BJP in the agriculture laws. The AIADMK government had been a total failure as they could not even complete the basic amenities like the Underground Drainage scheme in many Municipal and Corporation limits in the State. The residents in Karaikudi complained to her that roads were dug up by the Municipal authorities for the UGD project about two years ago and were yet to be completed.

She said, "Let the elections get over and when M K Stalin takes the reins, you will all see a new beginning in Tamil Nadu. Former Ministers K R Periakaruppan, Thennavan and among others also participated in the meetings.