‘AIADMK has failed to protect farmers’

The DMK, if elected to power in the 2021 elections, would immediately redress the grievances and representations from farmers, said A. K. S. Vijayan, state secretary of the farmers’ wing here on Saturday.
Speaking at a farmers’ meeting organised by the party’s district functionaries as part of its election campaign, he said the DMK was instrumental for creating infrastructure facilities for farmers in Tamil Nadu. Giving importance to their welfare, the TN Farmers Welfare Board was established.
However, the AIADMK did not care to protect farmers in any form but was supporting the BJP.
Farmers from many northern States have been protesting in New Delhi braving the cold conditions. The time has come for the end of the AIADMK rule and a new era would start with the leadership of M. K. Stalin, he added.
Beedi workers and brick kiln workers in the region presented memorandums seeking assistance. They complained that the brick kiln industry faced a lot of problems and employers had shut down the facilities. As a result, the workers were rendered jobless and needed assistance and alternative livelihood.
The DMK leader, who has been campaigning here for the second day, addressed the farmers in Kadayam block, Madhapuram and other villages in the district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath