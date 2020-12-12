‘AIADMK has failed to protect farmers’

The DMK, if elected to power in the 2021 elections, would immediately redress the grievances and representations from farmers, said A. K. S. Vijayan, state secretary of the farmers’ wing here on Saturday.

Speaking at a farmers’ meeting organised by the party’s district functionaries as part of its election campaign, he said the DMK was instrumental for creating infrastructure facilities for farmers in Tamil Nadu. Giving importance to their welfare, the TN Farmers Welfare Board was established.

However, the AIADMK did not care to protect farmers in any form but was supporting the BJP.

Farmers from many northern States have been protesting in New Delhi braving the cold conditions. The time has come for the end of the AIADMK rule and a new era would start with the leadership of M. K. Stalin, he added.

Beedi workers and brick kiln workers in the region presented memorandums seeking assistance. They complained that the brick kiln industry faced a lot of problems and employers had shut down the facilities. As a result, the workers were rendered jobless and needed assistance and alternative livelihood.

The DMK leader, who has been campaigning here for the second day, addressed the farmers in Kadayam block, Madhapuram and other villages in the district.