AIADMK govt. has let down people in all spheres: Stalin

MADURAI

Accusing the AIADMK government of letting down the people of Tamil Nadu in all spheres, DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday called the notification of a part of Cauvery delta region as protected agricultural zone a drama.

Addressing a well-attended public meeting here, in which former AIADMK Minister Raja Kannappan rejoined the DMK with his followers, Mr. Stalin said the AIADMK government had failed on all fronts. There was utter chaos in the State. The budget presented by Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam in the Assembly itself was a reflection of how the Tamil Nadu’s economy was in a state of coma, he said.

The notification of certain delta districts as protected agriculture zone was nothing but a ploy to buy peace with the people in the belt, Mr. Stalin alleged.

“I have a strong suspicion that this is is nothing but an attempt to give an impression that the AIADMK was with the people and for the people,” he said.

Mr. Stalin claimed that some media houses were praising the State government on this issue with an ulterior motive, which was unethical. Statements from the Ministers gave an impression that the DMK was against the announcement.

Taking a dig at the State’s finances, Mr. Stalin said the government borrowings were on the rise. “It simply indulged in raising its liabilities. There was corruption all around and the economy had shrunk due to rise in joblessness,” he said, adding it was mentioned by the Finance Minister in the budget tabled in the Assembly last week.

The Palaniswami government had declared February 24 (the birthday of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa) State Girl Child Protection Day. This, Mr. Stalin said, was yet another drama. When the government did not even condemn the death of software professional Subasri in in Pallikaranai near Chennai after a hoarding put up by an AIADMK functionary fell on her or announce any compensation to the family, such announcement was misleading.

On the CAA, NPR and the NRC too, the government played double game. When the party endorsed the Bill in Parliament, the AIADMK government told the people of Tamil Nadu that they had raised a few queries on the NPR with the Centre. Mr. Stalin demanded a white paper on the issue.

Senior DMK leaders K.N. Nehru, I. Periasamy, MPs and MLAs attended the meeting. Party district secretary and MLA P. Moorthy presided.