‘AIADMK govt. has failed to save falling State economy’

20 July 2020 18:50 IST

Pon. Muthuramalingam hits out at poor governance, lack of understanding of issues by govt.

MADURAI

Blaming the AIADMK government for the falling economy of Tamil Nadu, senior DMK leader Pon. Muthuramalingam said the mounting debts and rise in unemployment had pushed the State out of the ‘top 10’ States in many vital spheres.

The State, which was once the most preferred destination for entrepreneurs and corporate houses, had lost its sheen, he told reporters at a virtual meeting held here on Friday. Poor governance and lack of understanding of issues by the AIADMK government were responsible for the situation, he said, adding investment flow into Tamil Nadu had almost stopped. Only when there were investments, there would be jobs.

The government’s repeated insistence that it had attracted huge investments after the Global Investors’ Meets was not true. If investments had come in, there would have been a lot of manufacturing activity, which was not happening. In fact, the educated, unemployed youth were moving from Tamil Nadu to other States, Mr. Muthuramalingam said.

Citing the data available with the National Council of Applied Economic Research and State Investment Potential Index, he said the percentage of unemployment in the State was almost double of the national average.

Asked about the law and order scenario in Tamil Nadu, he said the recent Sattankulam custodial deaths were more than enough to gauge the functioning of the Home department.

On the COVID-19 handling, Mr. Muthuramalingam said Chief Minister Edapaddi K. Palaniswami’s statement that “God only knows” showed that he had no idea of the gravity of the pandemic. The DMK, as an Opposition party, had been helping the needy across the State since April, and would continue to reach out to the people in this time of health emergency.