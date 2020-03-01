‘AIADMK govt. alone protects fireworks industry, workers

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami watering a sapling during a foundation laying ceremony in Virudhunagar district on Sunday.

01 March 2020 22:24 IST

Union Minister praises sacrifice of leaders such as Kamaraj

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday said that only the AIADMK government ensured that the fireworks industry and four lakh workers dependent on the sector were protected at all times. The government would always stand by the industry.

Speaking at a foundation laying ceremony for a government medical college and hospital on a 22-acre campus at ₹380 crore here, he said Dairy Development Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji accompanied a delegation from fireworks industry to Chennai. During discussions, when the delegation made a representation that the State government too implead in the case in Supreme Court, the government readily agreed and won the hearts of workers.

Striking an emotional note, he said the AIADMK and the people of Virudhunagar were so attached that they could not be separated. The government would render all possible help for the needy from the district.

Virudhunagar, an aspirational district, would benefit in a big way. The medical college and hospital was just a beginning, Mr. Palaniswami said to thunderous applause and added that many such developments would follow.

The AIADMK government, which was friendly with the masses, kept its promises. From time immemorial, since the days of Chief Minister MGR, the party always remained for the downtrodden and implemented welfare schemes in the larger public interest. The kudimaramathu scheme had come as a boon to farmers in districts such as Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram. Today, rainwater was not only preserved, but the tanks facilitated recharging of ground water table in the region.

Showering encomiums on Mr. Rajenthra Bhalaji for his pro-active measures, he said the government would sanction funds for construction of new hospital buildings in Rajapalayam, Srivilliputtur and Sivakasi.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan praised the sacrifices of late leaders K. Kamaraj, son of the soil, and M.G. Ramachandran. The mid-day meal scheme introduced by Kamaraj was novel and innovative, he said.

He also had a word of praise for the people of Virudhunagar district for turning up in large numbers for the ceremony. This only showed how much the local community was overwhelmed to see a mega hospital coming up in their town, he added.