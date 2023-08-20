HamberMenu
AIADMK golden jubilee conference will be show of strength for Palaniswami

‘It will be a catalyst for change in the political ecosystem of Tamil Nadu’

August 20, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - Madurai

S Sundar
The conference is expected to invigorate the cadre ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, say party leaders. 

| Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

The AIADMK’s golden jubilee conference, to be held on Sunday, will be a show of strength for the party’s new general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The conference — Veera Varalatrin ezhuchi maanadu — is also expected to invigorate the cadre ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, party leaders say.

To underscore Mr. Palaniswami as the undisputed leader of the party, the venue of the meet has been designed with the image of Mr. Palaniswami next to that of party founder M.G. Ramachandran and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. “Mr. Palaniswami has emerged as the single leader of the party with the support of 2.44 crore cadre. Madurai has been the soil for many new beginnings and this conference will eventually be a historical one,” said party leader Sellur K. Raju.

Jayalalithaa rejuvenated the party through the silver jubilee conference in Tirunelveli. “Eventually the AIADMK went on to become a powerful force that was a part of the Union government in 1998,” said former Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji.

Similarly, this conference will not only be a coronation for Mr. Palaniswami, but will also motivate cadre to work hard in the upcoming election, he added.

Alleging that the DMK had become unpopular among the masses due to its inefficient administration, Mr. Raju said the timing of the conference gains much significance.

“DMK has not kept its poll promises. Besides, it has failed to check price rise and increasing unemployment. People are angry with new eligibility conditions for the gold loan waiver scheme and Magalir Urimai Thogai,” he said, adding that the conference would be a catalyst for change in the political ecosystem in Tamil Nadu.

Senior party leaders from across the State have been camping here for several weeks to oversee the work for the conference. A massive pandal has been put up on five lakh square feet along the Ring Road near Madurai Airport, said party leader R.B. Udhayakumar.

After hoisting the party’s flag on a 51-foot-high mast, Mr. Palaniswami will open an exhibition on the AIADMK’s history, and address the cadre in the evening.

A series of literary and cultural programmes have been organised throughout the day. Mr. Palaniswami was given a rousing welcome in Madurai on Saturday.

