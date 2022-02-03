AIADMK funtionary booked for issuing death threat to party candidates

Party functionary booked for intimidation in Sattur

AIADMK functionary S. Shanmugakani has been booked by Sattur Town Police fo issuing death threat to his party candidates if they switched sides after winning urban local body elections on party tickets.

He has been booked for promoting enmity between different groups and making statement to cause fear to public and which could induce any person to commit an offence against the state or public tranquility and for criminal intimidation.

The Sub-Inspector of Sattur Town Police, Pandian, in his complaint on Wednesday, said that Shanmugakani made repeated threats to the party candidates at a meeting held here on January 28.

The meeting was chaired by party Virudhunagar East district secretary, R. K. Ravichandran.

Addressing the party cadres Shanmugakani, party secretary of Sattur East Union, said that he would be the first person to unleash attack on the victorious candidates who would switch over to other parties after the election to Sattur municipality.