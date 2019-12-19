AIADMK functionary stabbed to death near Madurai

An AIADMK functionary was hacked to death by unidentified persons in Naduvalavu village near here, early on Thursday morning.

Melavalavu police said that the deceased, C. Ashokan (55) of Naduvalavu village, A. Vellalapatti, had gone walking in the morning, when a gang stabbed him with a knife. The body was found lying along Chettiyapatti kanmoi around 6.30 a.m. and there were stab injuries, the police said.

The victim had served as president of the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society in the village and is a functionary of the ruling party. According to sources, he had been thinking of contesting the indirect election for the post of District Panchayat Councillor in the upcoming local body polls for rural areas. Also, since he belongs to the dominant intermediate caste in the communally-sensitive area, there are speculations of a caste motive in the murder.

However, police denied any caste or election angle. “We suspect seven persons from the neighbouring localities and are investigating them. But only after the investigation is over, we will find the motive and the accused," said a police official.

A case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Melavalavu police station.