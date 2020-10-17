AIADMK functionary springs a surprise by helpful gesture

The AIADMK functionaries would often proudly and confidently say that even an unknown cadre could reach the top position in their party which would never let them down if the cadre is loyal to it.

When party supremo and the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa hand-picked lesser known faces of the party for prime positions such as Rajya Sabha MP, the cadres’ loyalty and trust in the high command became unassailable.

It was reaffirmed once again when the AIADMK celebrated its 49th Foundation Day here on Saturday. After garlanding the statue of party founder and the late Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran at Kokkirakulam along with the cadre, the party’s Tirunelveli district secretary, Thatchai N. Ganesa Raja, handed over 1,000 sweet boxes to the cadre and the public in the party office amid bursting of crackers.

Just when the party functionaries thought that the celebrations were over, Mr. Ganesa Raja invited an aged frail-looking woman waiting there to come closer to him. As the crowds gave way for the woman, Mr. Ganesa Raja handed over a cheque for ₹1.70 lakh to her and asked her to pay the money to the bank on Monday positively to get back the documents of her mortgaged house.

Only after it was handed over, the party functionaries came to know that the woman was widow Avudaiyammal, wife of AIADMK’s secretary of Karaiyiruppu area, the late Jadaamuni. Even before he could repay the loan, he had availed from the bank by mortgaging his house, Jadaamuni passed away, leaving the family in the lurch.

On coming to know about the predicament of the poor family, Mr. Ganesa Raja got the loan details and handed over the assistance.

He also gave ₹50,000 to the family of a party functionary, the late Samsudeen of Pettai, towards marriage assistance for his daughters.