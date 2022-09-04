AIADMK functionary says car driver missing with cash

L Srikrishna THENI
September 04, 2022 19:03 IST

Narayanan of Thenkarai near Periyakulam has lodged a complaint that his driver Sridharan (38) of Vadakarai has allegedly escaped with ₹50 lakh in cash.

In another complaint, Sridhar’s wife Gangammal (33) has lodged a complaint that her husband has been missing since August 27 night.

Police said that Narayanan runs a mineral water production unit. He is a functionary in the AIADMK and a staunch supporter of former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

It was said that Narayanan was returning from Usilampatti in Madurai district to Periakulam on August 29 in his car driven by Sridharan. He had alighted at Andipatti itself and directed his driver to go to his house, park the vehicle and hand over the ₹50 lakh cash to his wife. However, the driver, after parking the car, had reportedly left the residence of Narayanan, he had stated in his complaint.

When attempted, Sridharan’s cell phone was switched off and could not be reached, Narayanan had told the police.

In the meantime, Gangammal submitted a petition to the Periakulam police on Sept 1 stating that her husband Sridharan was missing. He had gone to work on August 27 and had never returned home, she said.

Further investigation was on.

